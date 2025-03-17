Pezeshkian meets senior military commanders to discuss defense, security

TEHRAN – In a significant engagement with the country’s military leadership, President Masoud Pezeshkian visited the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics on Sunday evening, where he held discussions with high-ranking commanders of Iran’s Armed Forces.

During the meeting, President Pezeshkian expressed his deep appreciation for the dedication and sacrifices of Iran’s Armed Forces.

The discussions covered a range of strategic and operational issues, including national defense policies, regional security dynamics, and ways to further enhance the country’s military capabilities. The president and the senior commanders exchanged views on strengthening Iran’s defense posture in light of evolving security threats and the necessity of maintaining a state of readiness.