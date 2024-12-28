Poised to counter any threat, Iranian armed forces assert in statement

TEHRAN – The General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces issued a statement on Saturday emphasizing the military’s readiness to safeguard the country from any threats or acts of aggression.

The General Staff of Armed Forces, the main command authority responsible for coordinating and supervising all military branches, including the Army, Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), and Law Enforcement Force, plays a vital role in Iran’s defense strategy, national security policy, and military operations.

“We are always prepared for a firm and crushing response to any threat or aggression from Iran’s enemies,” the statement read.

The statement reiterated that Iran's well-prepared and equipped military will utilize its experience and latest defensive innovations, supported by the Iranian people, to secure a formidable defense and maintain national security.

It also criticized the actions of the “arrogant powers,” led by “the wicked U.S.” and “the malevolent and child-killing Zionist regime,” which have consistently opposed Iran.

Referring to recent events in the region, particularly developments in Syria, the statement highlighted the persistence of “mischief, insecurity, and the deep-seated enmity” of the U.S. against freedom-seeking nations.

The statement suggested that the situation in Syria is the result of “a collaborative U.S.-Zionist plot,” asserting that they will not succeed there.

The statement concluded by commemorating the fifth martyrdom anniversary of Iran’s anti-terror icon General Qassem Soleimani, reaffirming the armed forces’ commitment to utilizing all their strength, experience, and advanced defenses in support of the Iranian nation.