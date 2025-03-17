Iranian short flick “End of Summer” to compete in 5th Happy Valley Animation Festival

TEHRAN-The Iranian short animation “End of Summer” written, animated, and directed by Tara Attarzadeh will compete in the 5th Happy Valley Animation Festival (HVAF), due to be held in Pennsylvania, the U.S., from March 27 to April 1.

The three-minute animated film, which has no dialogue, has been created using 2D digital techniques and was made as Attarzadeh’s graduation film, ILNA reported.

It is about a little girl who is playing on a swing on the roof of the house but suddenly the swing’s rope tears apart. Now the girl is bored so she starts daydreaming with a flock of pigeons flying over the roof. She roams around the city freely and when she comes back to reality, a disaster happens. She sees the birds in the sky turning into warplanes. These planes destroy the city.

Born in Shiraz, Tara Attarzadeh is a 31-year-old animator from Iran. She has an M.A. in animation from the University of Tehran. She has worked as a character designer, accessory maker, 2D and stop motion animator, and director assistant.

The Happy Valley Animation Festival is a juried, international animation competition that showcases compelling animated works by students, early career, and practicing professional artists, designers, and filmmakers who push the boundaries of the medium. Works range from animated short films and experimental animation to animated motion graphics and design and push the innate ability of animation to communicate across cultures.

The festival takes place in State College, Pennsylvania, with open and student category award winners and official selections featured in HVAF screenings and a gallery exhibition at the Pennsylvania State University and online.

