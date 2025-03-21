Kremlin says Iran has right to nuclear energy, acting in line with international law

TEHRAN - Iran has the right to peaceful nuclear energy and is acting in line with international law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Peskov said Moscow accepted Iran’s statements that it has no intention of obtaining nuclear weapons.

Iran was one of the topics discussed in a long phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, after which the White House said the two leaders “shared the view that Iran should never be in a position to destroy Israel,” according to Reuters.

Iran said on Thursday it would consider the opportunities as well as the threats in a letter from Donald Trump that urged it to reach a new nuclear deal and it would soon respond.

In a New Year meeting with officials and people on Friday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that the United States will “never get anywhere through threats” against Iran.

The Leader also said the Americans must know that if they do anything malicious act against Iran they will “receive a harsh slap in the face”.