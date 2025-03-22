From exclusion to inclusion: China's innovative project makes films accessible to visually impaired

BEIJING- The Communication University of China (CUC) is at the forefront of an innovative public welfare project aimed at fostering inclusivity and accessibility in entertainment.

Dubbed the Guangming Cinema, or Bright Cinema in English, this initiative focuses on producing audio-described films specifically designed for visually impaired individuals.

By creatively merging descriptions of visual scenes with dialogues and sound effects, Guangming Cinema aims to transform the way films are experienced, making them accessible to a broader audience.

Traditionally, films rely heavily on visual elements—subtle gestures, intricate set designs, and visual storytelling—elements that can be lost on those who cannot see. Recognizing this gap, the Guangming Cinema initiative seeks to create a solution that not only entertains but also informs and includes.

Audio description is a narrative technique that provides spoken commentary about visual elements in a film, giving viewers context and enhancing their overall understanding of the storyline. With the incorporation of audio descriptions, visually impaired audiences can engage with films in a way that is similar to their sighted counterparts. The initiative focuses on carefully chosen words that visually depict the actions, emotions, and environments portrayed on screen.

As an Iranian journalist and the representative of the Tehran Times, I toured the CUC’s media section with other foreign counterparts on March 19, as part of a media exchange program organized by the China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC).

Silent screams: Professor Minsu Wu said the pain of exclusion faced by visually impaired people motivated the CUC to launch the Guangming Cinema I had the privilege of interviewing Professor Minsu Wu about the Guangming Cinema, during which she elaborated on the reasons that inspired the launch of this initiative.

“Previously we understand that so many blind people or disabled have difficulties while traveling. That's not the most painful thing; the thing is that spiritually they don't have the access or ability to reach to so many things for example like seeing the movies and reading books; even though by reading the books they can listen to audiobooks, there is no way for them in movies so we started this plan several years ago,” Professor Minsu from the CUC pointed out.

She said movies for people with visual impairments are presented in several languages.

“We've already had a copy or production of so many Chinese movies into not only English but also Spanish, French and Japanese and so forth. Students gain more experience in doing the production but most importantly they can help the blind people out. Of course, we are not limited to those techniques,” she said.

The professor from CUC emphasized that the Chinese university is willing to collaborate with other countries by sharing its technology for creating films tailored for visually impaired audiences.

“Within China, we like to offer more help to people and countries alike. I know that there are so many blind people around the world who face the same problems and the situation; so we've already started to connect to some of the countries from last year. We've already contacted some of the countries either in Europe or in East Asia to start cooperating during the same project because some of the countries are so interested in this kind of production.”

She added, “This whole process is still undergoing and we are expecting that by the end of this year will reach a kind of consensus and reach not only in agreement on the paper but also something practical that can put forward to help more blind people or visually disabled people not only in China but the world.”

Since its launch in 2017, Guangming Cinema has produced 520 audio- descriptive movies for the visually impaired people.

The Guangming Cinema initiative embodies a significant leap forward in ensuring that the visually impaired can enjoy films in a meaningful way. It recognizes the power of storytelling and its ability to unite individuals from different walks of life. As this project progresses, we may observe a significant transformation within the film industry, demonstrating that narratives are fundamentally universal and worthy of being shared and experienced by all.

