FM says Iran’s refusal to negotiate with US is due to experience, not stubbornness

TEHRAN - Stressing Tehran's commitment to diplomacy, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Iran acts based on its own interests regardless of what U.S. President Donald Trump expects.

Araghchi made the remarks in an interview with KhabarOnline news website published on Sunday, days after Iran received a letter sent by Trump via a UAE envoy.

Asked about Trump's letter and whether he will get a written response, the top diplomat said, "We have nothing to do with his expectations. We act upon our own interests. What is best for us will be done."

He also highlighted the importance of diplomacy, saying all countries use the path of diplomacy as much as possible because sometimes war is inevitable despite its costs and perils.

"It can never be said that the path of diplomacy is over as the alternative to diplomacy is war," Araghchi added, Press TV reported.

He further emphasized that Iran has always avoided war, but stands ready for it and is not afraid of it.

"Therefore, the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is definitely focused on diplomacy and avoiding war; except where war is inevitable, which has its own conditions."

Earlier this month, Trump said in an interview with Fox Business that he had sent a letter to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warning Iran to open talks on a nuclear deal or be handled militarily.

Meanwhile, the US imposed new sanctions on Iran in line with Trump's so-called policy of “maximum pressure”.

Iran said it will not engage in talks with the United States unless negotiations are free from pressure and threats. Currently, Tehran is weighing a response to Trump's letter, which was "more of a threat" but also appeared to offer opportunities.

Elsewhere in his interview, the foreign minister said Iran’s refusal to negotiate with the U.S. is due to a historical experience, not stubbornness.

Iran used diplomacy to the utmost level to lift the sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic, he pointed out.

Iran entered the negotiations on the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, in good faith.

"After the agreement, we adhered to all our commitments in good faith. Who betrayed diplomacy here? It was the U.S. that abandoned all this and went back to another path. This has created some distrust," he said.

Meanwhile, Araghchi said that the JCPOA in its current form and text cannot be revived as Iran's nuclear situation has advanced and new sanctions have been slapped on the country.

"Therefore, it is not realistic to revive the JCPOA, but it can still serve as a basis and a model for negotiations."

He said neutralizing sanctions and holding negotiations aimed at lifting the bans are two missions that the Islamic Republic is carrying out.

The first mission, which means bypassing the sanctions and rendering them ineffective, has priority over the second one, he added.