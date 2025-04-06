Direct talks with U.S. ‘meaningless’ amid threats, diplomacy still on table: Iranian FM

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has rejected the possibility of direct negotiations with the United States, labeling them “meaningless” so long as Washington continues to issue threats of military action against Iran.

His remarks came during a formal address at a grand Nowruz celebration in Tehran on Saturday evening, just two days after the U.S. President Donald Trump claimed Iran was ready for direct talks with his administration.

The event was attended by a wide array of senior Iranian officials, foreign ambassadors, and heads of diplomatic missions residing in Tehran, along with their spouses.

Araghchi emphasized that Iran remains committed to diplomatic engagement and open to indirect negotiations, but stressed that meaningful dialogue cannot occur under the shadow of force.

“Direct negotiations with a government that continuously threatens to use military power in violation of the United Nations Charter, and whose officials express contradictory positions, are fundamentally devoid of meaning,” he said.

The Iranian diplomat confirmed that Iran has issued a response to the letter that was sent by the U.S.. “Our response matched the tone and content of his letter while leaving the door open for diplomacy,” he noted. “We are not averse to negotiations—but we will not allow ourselves to be pressured or humiliated through coercion.”

Araghchi went on to criticize the United States’ unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), despite Iran’s full compliance and transparency regarding its peaceful nuclear program.

He reiterated Tehran’s readiness to return to discussions aimed at resolving nuclear-related concerns—provided they result in the lifting of “cruel and unjust” sanctions imposed on the Iranian people.

“While we continue to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy in good faith, the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared for any scenario that may arise,” Araghchi stated. “Just as we are serious and determined in negotiations, we are equally serious in defending our national sovereignty and vital interests.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to pursue its national interests with wisdom, dignity, and strength,” he stated.

In his wide-ranging remarks, Araghchi also turned to developments in the region, condemning Israel’s ongoing military aggression in Gaza and the broader Resistance Front.

“Today, more than ever, global cooperation is needed to bring an end to the suffering of the Palestinian people, and to halt the Zionist regime’s criminal actions in Gaza, as well as its aggressions against Lebanon and Syria,” he said, calling on the international community to uphold justice and human rights in the face of the ongoing genocide.