Iran committed to ‘diplomacy and dialogue’, FM says in Persian New Year message

TEHRAN – In a message on the onset of the Persian New Year, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran is committed to “diplomacy and dialogue” as alternatives to sanctions and threats in regard to its civilian nuclear program.

Foreign Minister Araghchi was openly referring to U.S. President Donald Trump’s reckless approach in seeking a compromise with Tehran on its nuclear program which is laced with threats of military action.

“We are committed to diplomacy and dialogue,” Araghchi asserted, adding, “We believe diplomacy is a more suitable alternative to unilateral policies, unjust pressures, oppressive sanctions, and threats and intimidation.”

The remarks by the chief diplomat came nearly two weeks after Trump told Fox Business he had sent a letter to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali seeking a new nuclear deal with Iran. However, his letter was submitted to Iran by the UAE’s senior foreign policy advisor Anwar Gargash one week later.

Axios said on Wednesday that Trump's letter to Ayatollah Khamenei Khamenei included a two-month deadline for reaching a nuclear deal, quoting one U.S. official and two sources briefed on the letter.

Trump abandoned the multilateral 2015 nuclear deal in May 2018 under his “maximum pressure” policy against Iran. The nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was working effectively. It put the most stringent oversight over Iran’s nuclear activities. Trump took this rash decision though the nuclear deal had been endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and strong opposition by Washington’s European allies.

Araghchi said negotiation must take place on equal footing and in line with the interest of the Iranian nation.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been ready for dialogue and negotiation, but these discussions must happen on an equal position and serve the interests of the Iranian people,” he insisted.

He said Iran will remain steadfast in its unwavering policy and called the Iranian nation a “noble and dignified one with self-confidence” that “will not bow to any power”.

The minister insisted Iran will advance its foreign policy with the “same logic” In the New Year.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the foreign minister said, “We will not compromise even a fraction of the interests of the Iranian people.”