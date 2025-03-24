Air raid sirens in 270 locations across occupied Palestine: report

TEHRAN - Air raid sirens sounded in various areas of the occupied Palestinian territories, including Tel Aviv, IRNA reported.

According to reports by Palestinian media, there were reports of a missile being fired from Yemen towards the occupied Palestinian territories.

Following the activation of the air raid sirens, thousands of Israeli settlers fled to shelters.

Some media outlets quoted the Israeli military as saying that a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted outside the borders of Palestine.

However, images show the Israeli defense systems are trying to intercept the missile in the skies over the occupied territories.

Following the incident, air raid sirens were activated in 270 locations across the occupied territories.