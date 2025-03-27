Iran learn fate in 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifiers

TEHRAN - Teams hoping to earn passage discovered their opponents following the conclusion of the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 Qualifiers draw at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

The 34 sides were drawn into six groups of four teams and two groups of five, with the Qualifiers to be hosted by Cambodia, Indonesia, Jordan, Myanmar, Tajikistan, Thailand, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam, the-afc.com wrote.

The eight group winners will join defending champions China, Korea Republic and Japan in the Finals, scheduled to be staged across three host cities from March 1 to 26, 2026.

Group A will see Iran, Jordan (H), Lebanon, Singapore and Bhutan battling it out while Thailand (H), India, Mongolia, Timor-Leste and Iraq were drawn in Group B.

Myanmar (H), Bahrain, Bangladesh and Turkmenistan will be the teams vying for the single spot to the Finals in Group C while Chinese Taipei, Indonesia (H), Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan will fight it out in Group D.

Vietnam (H), Guam, United Arab Emirates and Maldives will slug it out in Group E while Group F will see Uzbekistan (H), Nepal, Laos and Sri Lanka in action.

Group G will feature Philippines, Hong Kong, China, Cambodia (H) and Saudi Arabia while Group H will see DPR Korea, Malaysia, Palestine and Tajikistan (H) competing for the ticket to the Finals.

The Qualifiers will be played from June 23 to July 5.