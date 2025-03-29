Petrochemical industry to support new investments

TEHRAN- The acting head of Investment Management Department at the National Petrochemical Company (NPC) announced that attracting new investments in the new Iranian calendar year (began on March 21), aimed at boosting production and completing the value chain, is a key strategy.

The National Petrochemical Company is ready to provide all necessary cooperation and support in this regard, Hamidreza Ajami emphasized on Saturday.

He stated that the company's investment management team is fully committed to attracting new investments in the petrochemical sector to achieve this valuable goal.

He highlighted that approximately 19 percent of the total value-added in the industry and 26 percent of non-oil exports belong to the petrochemical industry.

He also noted that despite sanctions, half of the country's foreign currency needs are met through revenues generated by petrochemical exports.

As a high-tech and advanced international industry, the petrochemical sector serves as a unique platform for innovation, entrepreneurship, knowledge-based activities, and value chain development, Ajami further highlighted.

It significantly strengthens the country's economic security, embodying the principles of resilient economy and passive defense within the economic domain, he noted.

MA