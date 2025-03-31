‪The following is the full text of a white paper on human rights in Xizang in the new era.‬ ‪The white paper was released by the State Council Information Office of the People's Republic of China at a press conference in Lhasa, capital city of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Friday.‬

Contents:

Introduction

It is a common human aspiration for every individual to fully enjoy their human rights. This is also the goal of the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, including those in the Xizang Autonomous Region.

The Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese government have always attached great importance to their work related to Xizang, and have constantly refined and expanded their guidelines for governing the region. They have implemented effective measures to develop the economy, improve living standards and people's wellbeing, promote ethnic unity and progress, and protect the basic rights of all the people in the region.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee, with Xi Jinping at its core, has made respecting and protecting human rights an important part of its guidelines for the governance of Xizang in the new era. This commitment is reflected in all aspects and stages of work related to the autonomous region. The CPC has maintained a people-centered approach to human rights and a commitment to ensuring human rights through development, and has vigorously promoted whole-process people's democracy. It has strengthened legal protection of human rights, and coordinated efforts to increase people's civil and political rights as well as economic, social and cultural rights, so as to achieve well-rounded development and common prosperity for all people from all ethnic groups. As a result, human rights cause in the region has made all-round and historic progress.

Today Xizang enjoys political stability, ethnic unity, economic development, social harmony, and amity among different religions. Its environment is sound, and its people are content in their work and daily lives. This progress represents a remarkable achievement in protecting human rights on the snowy plateau.

I. Remarkable Progress in Human Rights in Xizang

II. Extensive, Genuine and Effective Whole-Process People's Democracy

III. Better Protection of Economic and Social Rights

IV. Further Improvement in the Protection of Cultural Rights

V. Effective Safeguards for the Freedom of Religious Belief

VI. Full and Effective Protection of Environmental Rights

VII. Equal Protection of the Rights of Specific Groups

VIII. Steady Improvement in the Legal Protection of Human Rights

You can read the whole text in the following link:

http://english.scio.gov.cn/m/whitepapers/2025-03/28/content_117793209.html