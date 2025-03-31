Trump’s open threat to ‘bomb’ Iran is a shocking affront to global peace, Tehran warns

TEHRAN - U.S. President Donald Trump’s open threat of “bombing” Iran is an “affront” to global peace and security, the Iranian Foreign Ministry warned on Monday.

“An open threat of ‘bombing’ by a Head of State against Iran is a shocking _affront_ to the very essence of International Peace and Security,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei wrote in a post on X.

On Saturday, Trump said Iran will be bombed if it does not make a nuclear deal with the United States.

“If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing,” he said in an interview with NBC News. He also threatened to punish Iran with what he called “secondary tariffs.”

Baghaei said such threats are in violation of the UN Charter and a betrayal of Safeguards under the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Trump's approach toward Iran is full of contradictions.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman warned, “Violence breeds violence, peace begets peace. The US can choose the course...; and concede to CONSEQUENCES.”