Proud Naderi lauds Iran’s history makers

TEHRAN – Ali Naderi was beaming with pride after Iran rewrote the history books by retaining the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup title on Sunday.

Iran became the first four-time champions on top of a bit of personal history after their emphatic 8-1 win against Oman in the final as Naderi hailed the immense standard within the squad.

“I need to thank each and everyone of our players,” said Naderi. “We have a good team, we are a family. It’s the first time we were able to defend our title. This trophy is for the people of Iran.”

“We have great quality but I don’t think we showed the full extent of it even with this result.

“I said before we focus on the quality of our players. In this tournament, we are really together, we are one mind. That’s how we showed in the game.”