Pezeshkian talks to Egyptian president, calls for greater unity against oppression

TEHRAN - In a telephone conversation on Monday afternoon with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated him and the Egyptian people on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and called for effective position against oppression though more unity.

Pezeshkian expressed hope that the blessings and goodness of the auspicious Eid al-Fitr would be bestowed upon all Muslim nations, including the people of Egypt, who enjoy a rich and ancient civilization.

The Iranian president also appreciated the position of Egypt toward the oppressed the Palestinian people in Gaza as well as the country’s approach toward regional issues.

Pezeshkian added, "I hope we can further strengthen the brotherly and friendly feelings among Islamic countries and have more effective positions against oppression and injustice through greater unity and cohesion."

For his part, Sisi, congratulated the arrival of Eid al-Fitr and stated, "I pray to God that, by the blessings of this holiday, peace, security, and success will be granted to all Muslim nations and all people in the world. I hope that oppression, crime, and killing anywhere in the world will come to an end as soon as possible."