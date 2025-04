TEHRAN - Jacques Elong Elong, former midfielder of Esteghlal and Persepolis football teams, died in a traffic accident.

The 40-year-old defensive midfielder joined Persepolis in 2005 and left the team for Sepahan after three years.

The Cameroonian player also played for Iranian teams Esteghlal and Paykan.

Elong Elong represented Cameroon nation football team from 2006 to 2010.