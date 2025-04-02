Iranian robotics team shines in Kazakhstan RoboLand 2025

TEHRAN – Iranian students aged 7-17 won second place among seven countries in the Kazakhstan RoboLand 2025 which was held from March 27 to 29 in the city of Karaganda.

The event brought together over 750 young inventors from seven countries, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The international festival drew the participation of 362 teams from Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan to compete in 23 categories.

Over 2,000 children took part in elimination trials, and over 400 teams competed in the qualifying round to reach the RoboLand 2025 finals.

Roundtable discussions Digital transformation of education: Trends and prospects were held as part of the festival to focus on the digitization of the educational process and share best practices on STEM education development.

