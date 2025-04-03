Pezeshkian talks to MBS, says Iran ready to allay nuclear concerns based on mutual respect

TEHRAN - President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran is “ready to engage in dialogue” to ease possible concerns about its nuclear activities “based on mutual interests and respect.”

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a telephone conversation on Thursday afternoon with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS.

The dialogue between the Iranian president and the Saudi de facto leader comes as the United States has been making repeated military threats against the Islamic Republic for its peaceful nuclear program in violation of the UN Charter and international law.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has never sought war or conflict, and the non-peaceful use of nuclear energy has no place in our security and defense doctrine,” Pezeshkian told bin Salman.

The president added, “Iran is ready to engage in dialogue to alleviate certain tensions based on mutual interests and respect. We are not seeking war with any country, but we have no doubts about defending ourselves, and our readiness and capabilities in this regard are at the highest level."

Pezeshkian also said it is possible for Iran to put its nuclear activities under full verification mechanism to ascertain their civilian nature just as they have been in the previous years.

For his part, the Saudi crown prince said, “Iran and Saudi Arabia and other regional countries can effectively help strengthen stability and peace” in the West Asia region.

He also said “Saudi Arabia is ready to play a role in deescalating tension and insecurity in the region.”

The Iranian president and the Saudi de facto leader also felicitated each country’s officials and nation on Eid al-Fitr.