Ex-Iran goalie Faramarz Zelli laid to rest

TEHRAN - Former Esteghlal and Iran national football team goalkeeper Faramarz Zelli was laid to rest on Monday at Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery in Tehran. Zelli passed away on April 1 at the age of 83.

He was a member of Team Melli, who won a gold medal in the 1968 AFC Asian Cup. Two years earlier, he earned a silver medal at the 1966 Asian Games.

Zelli began his playing career in 1962 with Kian Football Club and also played for Tehran-based clubs Pas and Taj.

The Tehran Times extends its deepest sympathies to Zelli’s family, loved ones, and friends during this difficult time.