Rainfall drops by almost 30% compared to long-term average

TEHRAN – From the beginning of the spring till April 5, some 14.5 mm of rainfall has been recorded in the country, indicating a 28.1 percent decrease from the long-term average of 20.2 mm, according to the Metrological Organization.

Over the past week (March 30 -April 5), the country received a total of 3.9 mm of rain, indicating a 49.9 percent decrease compared to 7.8 mm in the long term, ISNA reported.

From the start of the current water year (September 23, 2024) to April 5, the recorded rainfall amounted to 114.1 mm, which is 37.1 percent less than 181.6 recorded mm in the long-term average.

Mazandaran is the only province that has received 2.2 percent more rainfall compared to the long-term average.

Rainfall in other provinces has been less than normal, Hormozgan and Sistan-Baluchestan provinces have recorded the lowest amount of rainfall, receiving 75.9 and 75.4 percent less rain than normal in the current water year, respectively.

Tehran province is also among the provinces that have faced a significant decline in precipitation. Tehran’s long-term average rainfall stands at 195.5 mm, while in the current water year, it has dropped to 114.5 mm, which indicates a 41.4 percent decrease.

Over 250mm rain in previous water year

The previous water year (September 22, 2023 – September 22, 2024) came to an end with 252.7 mm of precipitation, showing a 19 percent increase compared to the year before.

The low precipitations at the beginning of the previous water year were worrisome, but the volume of precipitations improved with the passage of time.

Due to successive years of drought, the increase in rainfall amounts did not compensate for the water deficit in the country, some provinces are suffering from water shortage, IRNA reported.

A total of 10 provinces received less than normal rainfall.

According to the latest reports, the total amount of recorded rainfall in the previous water year (ended on September 23) amounted to 252.7 mm, which signifies a 19 percent increase compared to the 212.9 mm rain received in the water year before (September 2022 –September 2023).

Compared to the long-term figure, 248.7 mm, it shows a two percent increase.

MT/MG