FIRA Open Competition to be held in Tehran

TEHRAN – The 12th edition of the Federation of International RoboSports Association (FIRA) Open Competition is scheduled to be held from April 15 to 18 in Tehran.

This year, a total of 480 participants will participate in the event. It will include three main parts namely FIRA Air, FIRA Challenge, and FIRA Youth, featuring 22 leagues for students aged under 14, 14 to 18, as well as students and those who graduated in the fields related to robotics and artificial intelligence, IRNA reported.

FIRA AIR includes the use of autonomous flying vehicles in urban and disaster scenarios.

FIRA Challenges focuses on complex challenges in industrial, rescue, and service robot settings, and FIRA Youth are competitions for our younger participants such as the mission impossible events.

The winners will be able to attend the 30th FIRA RoboWorld Cup Open which is planned to be held from August 11 to 15 in Daegu, South Korea.

The Federation of International Robot Sports Association (FIRA) – founded by Jong-Hwan Kim, KAIST, Korea in 1996 – is the oldest robot soccer competition in the world.

FIRA offers a challenging arena to the young generation and researchers working with autonomous mobile robotic systems to pave the way for creating an industrial and intelligent society.

FIRA RoboWorld Cup Open and Summits are held in one of the member countries of this federation with the aim of encouraging the younger generation and industry to focus more on robotics and artificial intelligence. The event has led to an increase in interest in the field of robotics and artificial intelligence among young people.

The 24 Iranian robotics teams that participated in the FIRA 2024 RoboWorld Cup in Sao Luis, Brazil managed to win 17 awards. The 29th edition of FIRA Robotics and Artificial Intelligence World Competitions was held from August 5 to 9.

Robotics achievements

Iranian students aged 7-17 won second place among seven countries in the Kazakhstan RoboLand 2025 which was held from March 27 to 29 in the city of Karaganda.

The event brought together over 750 young inventors from seven countries, Kazinform News Agency reported.

The international festival drew the participation of 362 teams from Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan to compete in 23 categories.

Over 2,000 children took part in elimination trials, and over 400 teams competed in the qualifying round to reach the RoboLand 2025 finals.

Roundtable discussions Digital transformation of education: Trends and prospects were held as part of the festival to focus on the digitization of the educational process and share best practices on STEM education development.

Iranian students aged 7-17 won second place among 31 countries in the RobotChallenge 2024 which was held from August 9 to 11 in Beijing, China.

Over 5,000 contestants participated in the competition. China and Romania ranked first and third respectively, IRNA reported.

A total of 16 groups, each made up of 3 students, represented Iran in the robotics competition. The Iranian team competed in RoboSumo, Soccer, Innovation, Robot Rugby, and Technical Report leagues.

For the second year in a row, the Iranian team managed to claim second place in the Technical Report. Two U12 Iranian teams won silver and bronze medals in the innovation league; China ranked first.

The Iranian teams participating in the 2024 World Robotics and Artificial Intelligence FIRA won 9 championships, achieved 7 runner-up positions, and secured third place in these competitions. In the flying vehicles league, two teams ranked first, and one ranked third.

In FIRA youth competitions, U14 division, two teams won second ranking in the robosports, innovation, and business leagues.

Also, in the U19 division, two teams won first ranking and in the robosports league, another team ranked first in innovation and business in robotics.

Moreover, the two teams ranked second in rescue and crisis management robots, and in the robosports league.

