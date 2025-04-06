China counterpunch: The US to be the big loser in trade war 

BEIJING- China’s strong reaction to the new US tariffs clearly demonstrates that the administration of President Donald Trump is getting into completely uncharted waters.

On Friday, China announced that it will impose 34 percent tariffs on all imports from the US, which are supposed to go into effect on April 10. China also announced curbs on the export of some rare earths.

Trump unveiled 54 percent tariffs on all Chinese exports to the United States on Wednesday. This included an additional 34 percent "reciprocal" tariff on top of the existing 20 percent duties. Since his return to the White House on January 20, Trump has already implemented two rounds of 10 percent extra duties on all Chinese imports. The new tariffs will come into effect on April 9.

US stock markets plummeted on Friday following China's retaliation. "The market has spoken," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said in a post on Facebook on Saturday.

The Chinese government also released its position on opposing US “abuse” of tariffs.

“Using tariffs as a tool of extreme pressure for selfish gain is a textbook example of unilateralism, protectionism, and economic bullying,” it said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement added, “Under the guise of pursuing reciprocity and fairness, the United States is engaging in zero-sum games and, in essence, seeking America First and American exceptionalism."

The Chinese government stressed that “there are no winners in trade wars or tariff wars, and protectionism leads to a dead end.”

It further said, "We don't make trouble, but we have no fear of trouble. Pressure and threats are not the right way to deal with China. China has taken and will continue to take resolute measures to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests.”

Hundreds of thousands of people across the US have taken part in nationwide protests against President Trump’s policies including his so-called "reciprocal tariffs"



Trump's contentious policies, particularly the implementation of tariffs on nations like China, have sparked significant protests. On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of demonstrators assembled in numerous cities throughout the United States and Europe to voice their opposition to Trump's measures, including the introduction of what are termed "reciprocal tariffs." In the United States alone, around 600,000 people participated in more than 1,400 protests across all 50 states, rallying under the banner of "Hands Off."

The tariffs imposed by Trump on China have also received unfavorable responses from both analysts and the media.

The New York Times has forecasted that the US agricultural sector may face potential losses amounting to tens of billions of dollars following China's announcement of a 34 percent retaliatory tariff on American imports. The US news outlet said these countermeasures from China will hit American farmers hard. According to the US Department of Agriculture, China took in more than $27 billion worth of US agricultural exports and related products in 2024. China is the third-largest importer of American farm goods after Mexico and Canada.

Elsewhere, Tania Georgieva Glouhtcheva, head of the International Department of Bulgaria’s DUMA newspaper, told the Tehran Times that the US is likely to emerge as the significant loser in the trade conflict with China, as Beijing is poised to enhance its market presence in developing nations.

“In my opinion Donald Trump is and always will be a businessman and not a politician. Therefore he will always seek the profit when it comes to making money. China has dignity and doesn't like it when someone decides to change the rules because of their greediness.

China will find new markets in developing countries. This could be a win-win situation for both China and the developing countries. The only loser and big loser, will be the US,” the Bulgarian journalist said from Sofia.

Afifeh Abedi, a researcher and foreign policy expert, has also expressed her opinions to Tehran Times regarding the US trade war with China.

She said the tariffs imposed by the United States on China hold more significant substantive and material relevance compared to those levied on other nations. She, however, said China has proved itself as a formidable opponent to the US in the wake of its growing power.

The expert made a comparison between the strength of the former Soviet Union and that of China. Abedi noted that China not only has the largest military in the world, but its economic and technological advancements have set it apart.

“The strength of the Soviet Union was primarily derived from hard power, utilizing the threat of military conflict to gain concessions from the United States. In contrast, China is not only developing its hard power but also diversifying its approach by incorporating multiple aspects of soft power,” Abedi said.

She added, “The primary distinction lies in China's remarkable accumulation of soft power, achieved through the advancement of affordable, accessible technologies and its overseas economic investments, solidifying its role as the "world's factory". China's incorporation into the global economy, coupled with the world's dependence on China, has resulted in the emergence of the most formidable rival the United States has ever encountered.”

China ranks as the second largest economy globally and is projected to surpass the United States to become the largest economy by 2035 or possibly sooner. Besides, China’s advancements in technologies, particularly in robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), have raised considerable concerns in the United States.