Iran to send three girls to IWF World Youth & Junior Championships

TEHRAN – Three girls will represent Iran at the 2025 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Youth and Junior Championships.

The competition will take place in Lima, Peru from April 30 to May 5.

Zahra Hosseini, Reyhaneh Karimi and Ghazaleh Hosseini will compete in the event.

Women's sports in Iran, including weightlifting, have made significant progress in recent years to the extent that Iranian women can now win medals in international competitions.