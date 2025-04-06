Iran tourism minister, Kazakh envoy discuss ways to expand cultural ties

TEHRAN – Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri and Kazakh ambassador to the Islamic Republic have discussed avenues to enhance cultural cooperation between the two nations.

In a meeting with Ontalap Onalbayev on Saturday, Salehi-Amiri called for an extended duration for visa cancellation from 14 days to one month and direct flights between a number of cities as a strategic measure in this regard, IRNA reported.

Pointing to the historical background and cultural richness of Kazakhstan, the minister emphasized on new horizon of cooperation in line with cultural diplomacy.

He urged the need for compiling some strategic memoranda of understanding for boosting cultural ties.

The minister called the introduction of tourism potentials of the two countries an effective measure in enhancing people-based ties.

He suggested compiling investment packages for the construction of five-star hotels and inviting top cultural personalities of Kazakhstan to Iran to promote cultural exchange.

Referring to Iran’s capacities in the handicrafts sector, he declared the readiness of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts to hold joint cultural-artistic exhibitions in two countries.

He called the above measure an effective step to deepen mutual understanding, cultural dialogue, and proximity of nations.

Appreciating the cooperation of the Kazakhstan government in the global registration of Nowruz as an identity element of the joint civilization of the region, he emphasized promoting cooperation on the registration of joint heritages in UNESCO.

He called the exchange of experience and knowledge in the fields of renovation of historical monuments, archeology and specialized trainings as pillars of sustainable cooperation between two countries.

Also, Kazakh ambassador appreciated Iran’s civilizational richness as well as cultural, historical, and natural attractions. He emphasized his government’s will to promote all-out ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Onalbayev gave news of the full readiness of Kazakhstan to promote ties with Iran in cultural heritage, tourism, and handicrafts fields.

KT