Energy Ministry prepares 36 electricity consumption management packages

TEHRAN- Iran’s deputy energy minister announced the preparation of 36 consumption management packages in the electricity sector for the first time and said: "Consumption management is the front line of controlling and reducing the imbalances in the electricity industry; advancing this issue requires serious management and action."

In a training course on electricity consumption management to overcome the peak load period in the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 21), attended by Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi, Homayoun Hayeri, the deputy minister for the electricity affairs, added: "Until the past one or two years, production has always followed consumption; in a way that consumption increased annually, and we were trying to respond to this increase in consumption by constructing new power plant."

Last year, supply and production capacity did not respond to the growth in consumption; according to various indicators, including population growth, consumption growth was such that increasing supply capacity did not meet this need in any way, he added.

In late March, the energy minister announced the implementation of 14 mega projects by the Energy Ministry to address electricity imbalance in the country in the new Iranian calendar year.

Announcing implementation of these projects to successfully manage peak electricity consumption in the new year, Abbas Aliabadi said that one of the most important measures is making the electricity industry more appealing to the private sector and preventing excessive consumption by high-usage customers.

Additionally, specific plans in the fields of thermal power and renewable energy are on the agenda, whose execution could minimize the electricity imbalance problem during the hot season, he added.

Iran was tackling with significant energy imbalances as cold weather drived up demand, exacerbating fuel shortages and straining the country’s power plants. The government responded with systematic power outages across several provinces, highlighting deep-rooted challenges in the country’s energy infrastructure.

Alireza Kolahi Samadi, head of the Industry Committee at the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA), stated that $35 billion is required to address power shortages and modernize the country’s electricity grid.

He also called for the establishment of a unified energy command to tackle systemic inefficiencies, the TCCIMA portal reported.

Kolahi noted that Iran faces a shortage of at least 10,000 megawatts in electricity production capacity.

