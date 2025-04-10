Roudaki Hall to host “Baroque Night”

TEHRAN-The Damavand Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir, conducted and directed by Majid Hatami, will present their first performance of the new year, titled “Baroque Night” on April 11 at Roudaki Hall in Tehran.

The concert will feature pieces by the German composer and musician Johann Sebastian Bach, Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi, English composer of Baroque music Henry Purcell, German-British Baroque composer George Frideric Handel, and Italian priest and composer Gregorio Allegri, Honaronline reported.

Majid Hatami will also serve as the violin and vocal soloist in the performance. He will be joined by Ahmad Razavi (piano soloist), Mahyar Hosseini (concertmaster), and violin soloists Farid Fani, Amin Sanaei, and Parnian Boujmehrani.

The Damavand Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir was founded in 2018 and has since held numerous performances across various genres. Among their other notable activities is the collaboration of the choir with the Iranian National Music Orchestra.

