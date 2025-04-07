Bangladeshi envoy calls for promotion of Ali-Sadr Cave

TEHRAN - Bangladesh's ambassador to Iran Manjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury has stressed the need for further promotion of Ali-Sadr Cave, one of the world's largest water caves, among foreign tourists.

Chowdhury emphasized the importance of better introducing Ali-Sadr Cave, an extraordinary tourist attraction located in Hamadan province, to a broader audience, Mehr news agency reported.

During his visit to the cave on Sunday, the ambassador lauded the tourist attraction, stating, "I have visited various caves around the world, but I can confidently say that Ali-Sadr is the most remarkable and unique water cave in the world."

He highlighted that increased efforts in promoting this natural wonder could attract Bangladeshi tourists to Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the envoy praised Hamadan's historical significance, noting its thousands of years of heritage.

Ali-Sadr Cave, known for its extensive network of water-filled passages, draws thousands of visitors each year and is regarded as one of the world's largest water caves.

The cave embraces a huge matrix of sunless channels, ponds, grottoes, and water passages which are stretched along with imposing rock formations and stalactite-covered tops in a span of several kilometers.