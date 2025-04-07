Guati music performed in Makran

TEHRAN -- Traditional custom of Guati music as an intangible heritage was performed as an effect of the rich culture of Baluch people in Makran, Chabahar, Sistan-Baluchestan province.

According to Mehr news agency, Adnan Hosseini, the tourism director for the Chabahar Free Zone Organization said that the ceremony was held with the participation of tourists, local people, and cultural officials at an old building that was once a local administration office in Chabahar.

Local artists performed Guati tradition -- a combination of music, movement and religious dhikrs -- during the ceremony.

The old music has been used for mental treatments and psychological pain relief since old times.

Home to natural and historical attractions, Chabahar could be named one of the most underrated destinations in Iran. However, in recent years various measures have been taken to promote Iran's sole oceanic port as a safe and hospitable choice for both domestic and foreign visitors.

KD