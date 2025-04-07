Iranians are into humanitarian activities: ICRC representative

TEHRAN – Vincent Cassard, the representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Iran, has said people in Iran are highly interested in supporting and helping each other as exemplified by their participation in humanitarian and healthcare programs.

“Despite the high level of conflicts in Iran’s neighboring countries, as well as the impacts of the Iran-Iraq war on Iranian society, including families who lost loved ones in the war, I have found the society to be very strong and resilient,” IRNA quoted Cassard as saying.

Referring to the ICRC's cooperation with the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), the official said committed volunteers have dedicated themselves to assisting others; the society has proved to be successful not only in providing relief and rescue services but also in addressing crises such as earthquakes.

Iran is among the countries that have always supported international humanitarian laws; the ICRC seeks to boost cooperation with the country, the official further noted.

Currently, the ICRC and IRCS are conducting several joint activities such as promoting national humanitarian law, assisting vulnerable refugees as well as the host country, and providing rehabilitation services.

The two societies also collaborate in family reunification, as one of their key priorities.

Joint measures

During a meeting held on March 13, Cassard stressed the need to prevent disabilities and develop psychosocial support services in less privileged areas. These valuable actions can pave the way for further cooperation.

For her part, the director of the IRCS for international affairs, Razieh Alishvandi, highlighted the successful partnership between the two organizations. Lauding the ICRC’s endeavours in the country, the official stressed the importance of holding training courses on international humanitarian law (IHL) and the need to get acquainted with the Red Cross movement.

The IRCS has taken various measures to serve the people utilizing the capacity of 270,000 personnel, relief workers, and volunteers, she noted.

Cassard commended the IRCS for taking measures during the Nowruz holidays and announced the ICRC’s readiness to support IRCS in organizing the World Red Crescent Day and expanding medical, rehabilitation, and humanitarian services in underprivileged areas.

On February 17, the IRCS and the ICRC agreed on setting up a joint secretariat on rehabilitation services in Tehran.

During a meeting in Tehran to prepare for the first international conference on physical disability and rehabilitation, Pirhossein Kolivand, the head of the IRCS, said rehabilitation is an essential part of universal health coverage.

“Due to war and other accidents, rehabilitation services are greatly needed in the country. That’s why the Society started providing rehabilitation services and manufacturing prostheses and orthotics. Currently, 200 rehabilitation centers are operating in Iran, and the conference will focus on the activities of these centers,” he added.

François Friedel, the head of the ICRC physical rehabilitation, for his part, said, “Social and psychological aspects of rehabilitation are highly important. Undoubtedly, the establishment of the secretariat in Tehran can help address the problems and enhance cooperation among societies. The issue of rehabilitation is important for the International Red Cross Committee, and we are ready to cooperate with the Iranian Red Crescent Society in this field.”

On February 5, Cassard, announced the ICRC readiness to provide educational support for refugee children.

Referring to Iran’s generous hosting of foreign nationals, Cassard lauded the country’s remarkable services and efforts including family reunification and training on the prevention of risks from weapons’ contamination, IRNA reported.

The official made the remarks during a meeting with Nader Yar-Ahmadi, the head of the National Organization for Migration.

Yar-Ahmadi, for his turn, referred to the suspension of the U.S. financial aid, the surge in the number of Afghan refugees, and the resulting financial burden, expressing optimism to benefit from ICRC’s capacities to address related problems.

The official also highlighted the large number of refugee pupils in the country and the significance of the education sector in developing and empowering nations, particularly Afghanistan, as well as reducing their problems. He went on to propose conducting joint educational activities, which was well-received by the representative of the ICRC.

MT/MG