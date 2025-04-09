Iran U23 football teams coach candidates revealed

TEHRAN – Four coaches have been shortlisted to lead Iran’s U23 football team.

Hossein Abdi, who recently managed Iran’s U20 team in the AFC U20 Asian Cup in China 2025, is among the candidates.

Mojtaba Hosseini, the head coach of Aluminum, is another contender. The 50-year-old coach was previously linked to the position but opted to lead a club in the Iranian football league instead.

Also shortlisted are Yahya Golmohammadi, the coach of Foolad, and Saeid Daghighi, the trainer for Kheybar.

The Iran U23 football team are currently without a coach after parting ways with Reza Enayati due to disappointing results at the 2022 Asian Games.