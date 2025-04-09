Tehran protest condemns Israel's 'unprecedented bloodbath' in Gaza, decries global silence

TEHRAN – Thousands gathered in Tehran’s Palestine Square on Wednesday to protest the Israeli regime’s ongoing atrocities in Gaza, condemning its “unprecedented genocide” and repeated ceasefire violations.

The rally highlighted Tel Aviv’s “crimes against humanity,” including the killing of civilians, attacks on UN-monitored clinics, and destruction of critical infrastructure like Gaza’s desalination plants.

“The Zionist regime has turned Gaza into a graveyard for women and children,” read a statement from protesters, citing Rafah’s razed heritage and starvation.

They condemned global inaction: “Which criminal caused such bloodshed in 10 days?” Highlighting Iran’s solidarity, they noted al-Quds Day rallies as proof, urging the world to “awaken to this moral catastrophe.”