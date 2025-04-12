Miodrag Bozovic at epicenter of Esteghlal's deepest crisis

TEHRAN - Esteghlal, one of Iran's most storied football clubs, are currently navigating their darkest chapter in history. A disheartening 1-0 defeat at the hands of Foolad on Thursday, played in front of their own supporters at the Azadi Stadium, has only intensified the turmoil engulfing the Tehran giants.

At the heart of this crisis lies the struggling figure of Miodrag Bozovic. The Montenegrin coach is enduring what is arguably the most challenging period of his distinguished 25-year managerial career. Astonishingly, Bozovic is currently averaging a mere one-sixth of a point per game during his tenure at Esteghlal, marking the worst statistical return of his entire coaching journey.

Under Bozovic's guidance, Esteghlal has endured a calamitous run of seven matches without a single victory. This dire sequence includes three draws and four damaging defeats.

The Esteghlal side of the 24th league season appears to be sinking deeper into quicksand. Every struggle to escape only pulls the Blues further down, culminating in a dismal 12th position in the 16-team league standings after the 26th week of competition.

In the aftermath of the damaging loss to Foolad, the Esteghlal club issued a statement on Friday morning. The club's management and board members declared their unwavering attention to the recent disastrous results, acknowledging the justified criticism from fans and experts. The statement further promised swift decision-making following a thorough review of the situation, with the outcome to be communicated to the Esteghlal fans.

Ali Nazari Juybari, who unexpectedly became CEO just three months ago, is reportedly facing imminent dismissal, with conflicting reports about his future at the club.

Miodrag Bozovic's own record since taking charge of Esteghlal paints a grim picture. His failure to secure a victory in seven consecutive matches marks the worst start for any coach in the club's illustrious history. This abysmal performance, which has dragged Esteghlal dangerously close to the relegation zone, has understandably triggered outrage among the fans and the club's upper management. Decisions regarding Bozovic's future are expected soon.

Intriguingly, the potential solution to this crisis might lie within the club's own ranks. Mojtaba Jabari, a revered former Esteghlal player and the current team coach, has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Bozovic until the end of the season. Esteghlal's management is hopeful of receiving a positive response from Jabari.

Unlike Bozovic, Jabari joined Esteghlal on a long-term contract, serving as both a coach for the senior team and the technical director of the academy. Should Jabari agree, a change in leadership could occur before Esteghlal's crucial match against Gol Gohar Sirjan next Wednesday. This would mark the sixth, and potentially final, managerial change for Esteghlal this season.

Following the defeat to Foolad, Bozovic publicly dismissed the possibility of his own resignation but stated his willingness to accept any decision made by the club regarding his future. The once-respected coach now finds himself at the epicenter of Esteghlal's deepest crisis.