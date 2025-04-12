Sheena Iyengar’s “The Art of Choosing” published in Persian

TEHRAN-The Persian translation of the book “The Art of Choosing” written by Sheena Iyengar has been released in the Iranian book market.

The book has been translated by Sepideh Reisi and published by Bidgol Publishing House in 363 pages, Mehr reported.

Originally published in 2010, it is a non-fiction work that explores the many facets of choice, a cornerstone of the human condition. It delves into how people make choices and the role of choice in our personal and professional lives.

Drawing from research in psychology, behavioral economics, and neuroscience, Iyengar explores the complexity behind decision-making processes and offers insights into how choices shape our lives, our world, and our future.

The book also reflects on how cultural and environmental factors influence our choices, arguing that understanding these factors can help us make better decisions.

Iyengar asks the difficult questions about how and why we choose: Is the desire for choice innate or bound by culture? Why do we sometimes choose against our best interests? How much control do we really have over what we choose?

How can we minimize the influence of such powerful factors, including bias and culture? Is it possible to re-train our intuition? How do we balance the competing forces of gut and reason to make better decisions? “The Art of Choosing” answers these questions and raises many more.

Iyengar’s award-winning research reveals that the answers are surprising and profound. In our world of shifting political and cultural forces, technological revolution, and interconnected commerce, our decisions have far-reaching consequences.

Sheena Iyengar is a world expert on choice and decision-making. She is the S.T. Lee Professor of Business at Columbia University and a recipient of the Presidential Early Career Award. She holds an undergraduate degree from the Wharton School of Business and a doctorate in social psychology from Stanford University. Her work is regularly cited in periodicals such as the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, Fortune and TIME.

