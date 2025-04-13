Tabiat beat Sagesse, secure second place

TEHRAN - Tabiat Basketball secured a second-place finish in the 2024/2025 FIBA WASL-West Asia League after escaping past Sagesse SC, 75-73, at the Stade Nouhad Naufal Saturday night.

The defending Iran Basketball League champions almost squandered a lead as big as 14 points when the opposition got to within one, 74-73, with 25.1 seconds left, but the breaks of the game went in their favor.

Perry Petty got fouled by Shabazz Muhammad near mid-court with 19.8 seconds left and went on to give his side a bit more breathing room with a split from the line, settling as well what would be the final count.

A missed layup by Jad Khalil after an attempt to take matters in his own hands just before time expired was all that Tabiat needed to come away with the victory, leaving the Green Castle settling for third.

“We are happy we got second place in this tournament,” expressed head coach Mehran Shahintab as the club secured another top two finish for Iran in the pan-regional competition's Sub-Zone League.

A total of five players finished in double figures in the victory, with Croatian big man Ivan Buva leading the balanced attack with 16 points alongside 15 rebounds for yet another double-double performance.

Marc Khouiery, on the other hand, led Sagesse with 19 points and 8 rebounds in the rally that fell just short, fiba.com reported.

Sagesse dropped to 3-4 in the standings but are already assured of a Final 8 trip as well. They will look to end their campaign on a high note when they take on Al Difaa Al Jawii on Sunday at 17:45 local time.