Al Riyadi own Tabiat anew in WASL

TEHRAN - Buoyed by their ever-supportive home fans, Al Riyadi completed a mighty sweep of the 2024/2025 FIBA WASL-West Asia League following a 92-78 victory over Tabiat Basketball at the Stade Nouhad Naufal, Sunday night.

Wael Arakji top-scored for Riyadi with 27 points, starting out hot with two treys to open the game before helping apply the finishing touches. He shot 11-of-15 from the floor and finished with an efficiency of 31.

Tabiat were led by Ivan Buva with 29 points and 10 rebounds although it was practically a one-man show for the team, with Sina Vahedi serving as his lone backup with 14 points in the defeat.

Regardless, the defending Iran Basketball League champions are finishing at second place in the tourney with a 5-3 record and are bound for the Final 8 as well, together with Riyadi and third-placers Sagesse SC (3-5).

For now, the said teams are heading back to their respective domestic leagues before shifting into high gear for WASL's culminating event, the date and venue of which to be announced soon.