First National Conference on Islamic Revolution Art kicks off in Tehran

TEHRAN- The inaugural National Conference on Islamic Revolution Art commenced on Sunday at the Iranian Academy of Arts in Tehran.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi, Head of the Islamic Development Organization, and Hojjatoleslam Abdolhossein Khosrowpanah, Secretary of the Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution, along with a number of scholars and cultural officials.

Hosted by the Soore University, the conference spans four days. Activities are scheduled to be held at the Academy of Arts, the Faculty of Art of the Soore University, Faculty of Culture and Communications, and Faculty of Architecture and Urban Planning.

Panel discussions and presentations focus on diverse themes related to Islamic Revolution art.

The National Conference on Islamic Revolution Art holds a prestigious ranking from the Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC). The event is organized in collaboration with institutions such as the Academy of Arts, IRIB University, Imam Hossein Comprehensive University, Islamic Development Organization, and the Research Institute for Cultural and Artistic Studies, highlighting the collective effort to promote and celebrate Islamic art in contemporary culture.

Photo: Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi speaks at the opening ceremony of the first National Conference on Islamic Revolution Art at the Iranian Academy of Arts in Tehran on April 13, 2025.

