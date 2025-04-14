National astronomy week to be marked

TEHRAN – The national astronomy week is scheduled to be overserved from April 28 to May 5 under the theme ‘The Night Sky, Education and Promotion of Science’.

The International Astronomy Day is celebrated on March 3. However, in Iran, the astronomy day will be celebrated on May 2 concurrent with national teacher’s day to highlight the key role of education in promoting astronomy, and astronomical activities, Mehr news agency reported.

This year, the days of the week have not been assigned any particular theme to encourage creativity among participants in observing the week and planning the events.

The week aims to promote interest in astronomy and to offer people a chance to experience the beauty of the sky at night. The event also provides those interested in astronomy, as well as various amateur and professional astronomy groups the opportunity to attend observation sessions, speeches, exhibitions, educational workshops, and other activities related to astronomy.

Astronomy Day was started in 1973 by Doug Berger, the then-president of the Astronomical Association of Northern California.

The event was designed to inspire curiosity about the stars and sky, increase public awareness about astronomy, and bring enthusiasts and professionals together to share their knowledge and passion.

Initially held in the autumn, the celebration was so successful that it was expanded to include a spring event as well. Therefore, International Astronomy Day is now celebrated twice a year – once in the spring and again in the autumn. The spring event is scheduled to occur on a Saturday closest to the first quarter Moon between mid-April and mid-May, and the fall event occurs on a Saturday closest to the quarter Moon from September to October.

This year, the autumn's Astronomy Day will be held on September 27th.

MT/MG

