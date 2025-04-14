80 tourism projects underway in Kordestan province

TEHRAN - Director General of Kordestan Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Department Mansour Mehrzad said 80 tourism projects are currently underway in Kordestan province, western Iran.

He told ISNA that some 30,000 billion rials ($30 million) is required for the completion of the projects.

Fortunately, a large portion of these projects are carried out by the private sector, he said.

Pointing to the high tourism potential of the province, Mehrzad said that the tourism sector is one of the most suitable investment areas in all countries because the private sector bears 80 percent of the costs.

He said Parsian Hotel of Mostazafan Foundation is one of the projects which has appropriate financial resources. But it faced problem of water resources which was solved with the follow-ups, he added.

He said other projects are underway across the province, adding, “We hope they will be completed in coming years.”

Pointing to the province’s need for accommodation services and tourism infrastructures, he said that even if the 33 under-construction hotels are inaugurated, there is a need for more investment in this regard.

Close to 85 investment packages have been prepared across the province to draw the investors, many of which are ready to be delivered to investors at the level of a map, he said.

He said banking facilities are limited across the province. Given the rise in the arrival of tourists to the province, he said tourism infrastructures need development.

Situated in northwest Iran, Kordestan is known for its vibrant culture and strong sense of identity. Kordestan boasts high, cold mountains and historical terraced villages that provide a diverse array of landscapes to explore.

The capital city of Sanandaj is situated 458 km from Tehran and serves as a key tourist destination with numerous attractions. Marivan, another highlight of the province, lies on the border with Iraq and offers its own unique appeal.

From Marivan, you can visit Zarivar Lake and the untouched villages around it, which offer spectacular natural views. The lake is also a hotspot for birdwatching. Another must-visit is Palangan, a picturesque village known for its terraced houses perched on mountain slopes, where each house's roof serves as another's yard.

The journey to Palangan, a two-hour drive from Marivan through the Kurdish mountains, is beautiful and worth the trip on its own. After exploring Palangan, you may head to Uraman Takht, the most renowned terraced village in Kordestan. Spending one or two nights in Uraman allows you to explore the village and its surrounding mountains, where locals maintain summer gardens.

KD

