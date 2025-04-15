China and Vietnam: A lasting bond on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties 

BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping's official visit to Vietnam has highlighted the robust relationship between Beijing and Hanoi.

Upon his arrival in Vietnam on Monday for a two-day visit, President Xi received a warm reception.

He held meetings with key Vietnamese leaders, including General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Tran Thanh Man.

During his visit, Xi threw a spotlight on the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Vietnam. He said this brings new opportunities for advancing the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

The Chinese president noted that Beijing and Hanoi should work to advance their comprehensive strategic cooperation with high quality.

Xi also said the two countries should jointly oppose unilateralism and bullying practices, and work together to uphold the global free trade system and maintain the stability of industrial and supply chains.

Bidding farewell to To Lam on Tuesday, Xi said he has full confidence in the future of China-Vietnam relations. He described his Vietnam visit as fruitful albeit brief.

This trip to Vietnam marked the initial stop on President Xi's five-day journey through Southeast Asia. He arrived in Malaysia later on Tuesday. Xi was greeted by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and given a guard of honor from the Malaysian Armed Forces.

Xi’s three-nation tour will conclude on Friday after visiting Cambodia.

President’s Xi’s visits come days after reaffirming the significance of enhancing China's strategic relationships with its neighboring countries.

Data from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce indicates that the economic and trade collaboration between China and Vietnam has experienced steady growth in recent years. Since 2004, China has been Vietnam's primary trading partner, and since 2016, Vietnam has been acknowledged as China's largest trading partner within the ASEAN region. The bilateral trade volume has exceeded $200 billion for four consecutive years, reaching a total of $260.65 billion in 2024, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 13.5 percent.

The partnership between China and Malaysia as well as Cambodia has also been significantly growing.