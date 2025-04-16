Iran’s Maghsoodloo wins 2025 Reykjavik Open

TEHRAN – Parham Maghsoodloo finished in first place in the 2025 Reykjavik Open.

The Iranian GM won six and drew three games to tally 7.5 points in the prestigious event.

In his last match, Maghsoodloo drew with Indian GM Gupta Abhijeet.

The Reykjavik Open is an annual chess tournament that takes place in the capital city of Iceland. It was held every two years up to 2008, currently it runs annually.

The first edition was held in 1964 and was won by Mikhail Tal with a score of 12.5 points out of 13. The tournament is currently played with the Swiss system, while from 1964 to 1980 and in 1992 it was a round-robin tournament.