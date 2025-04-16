First yellow deer born in Karkheh this year

TEHRAN – A Persian yellow deer was born in Karkheh National Park, Khuzestan province. It was the first yellow deer born in the current Iranian year, which started on March 20.

In addition to breeding species in protected areas in captivity, the Department of Environment (DOE) aims to promote natural breeding in natural habitats, ISNA reported.

The forests around Karkheh and Dez rivers in Khuzestan province are the primary habitats of the Persian yellow deer. Luckily, the number of deer increased from five in 2019 to 15 in 2024, which indicates the success of the DOE policies and the effective management of the region.

Almost half a century ago, it was thought that the yellow deer species was extinct in the world. However, about 50 years ago, four yellow deer were observed in Dez and Karkheh forests. They were released in different regions of Iran for better reproduction.

Creating a safe and comfortable breeding environment is a key factor for boosting the deer population in the center.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, the Iranian yellow deer is categorized as an endangered species.

Endangered species

There are many threats to endangered wildlife species, including mammals, reptiles, amphibians, fish, and birds.

Habitat destruction, fragmentation, and modification caused by human-led activities such as industrial and residential development, logging, crop farming, livestock grazing, mining, road and dam building, and pesticide use have taken an extreme toll on threatened and endangered wildlife populations at an alarming rate.

Currently, about 128 species of animals and vertebrates in the country are at risk of extinction, some of which are not in good condition, and amphibians are the most vulnerable ones. Persian zebra, Asiatic cheetah, black bear, and Persian yellow deer are in danger of extinction.

MT/MG