Imam Khomeini Port records 48m-ton cargo throughput

TEHRAN – Imam Khomeini Port, located in the southwest of Iran, reported a total cargo throughput of over 48 million tons in the last Iranian fiscal year (ending March 2025), marking a 1% year-on-year growth, according to port authorities, Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) published on its website.

Containerized cargo operations saw a significant 30% increase, with 87,611 TEUs handled during the 12-month period, reflecting strong growth in port efficiency and container traffic.

Rise in Essential Goods unloading

Abotaleb Geraylou, Director General of Khuzestan Ports and Maritime Administration, stated that over 19.2 million tons of imported bulk commodities, including essential goods, minerals, and chemicals, were unloaded at the port—a 9% increase compared to the previous year. He noted that essential goods alone accounted for more than 15 million tons, also reflecting a 9% growth.

Growth in Mineral and Transit Cargo

More than 4.6 million tons of mineral cargo were handled during the period, up by 4% year-on-year. Transit cargo volumes also rose by 4%, reaching nearly 3.83 million tons.

Strategic Role in National Supply Chain

As one of Iran’s major commercial hubs, Imam Khomeini Port Special Economic Zone plays a critical role in importing strategic goods and industrial raw materials. Its growing capacity and consistent performance strengthen its position within Iran’s maritime logistics chain.