National clean earth day to highlight renewables

TEHRAN – The Department of Environment (DOE) will observe the national clean earth day under the theme ‘clean energy, clean earth’, highlighting the critical role of renewable energies in saving the planet.

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 22 April as International Mother Earth Day in 2009. The Day recognizes the Earth and its ecosystems as humanity’s common home and the need to protect them to enhance people’s livelihoods, counteract climate change, and stop the collapse of biodiversity.

The DOE is planning to mark the day by holding educational programs to raise public awareness and foster public participation in addressing environmental issues, Mehr news agency reported.

Provided by the sun, wind, water, waste, and heat from the Earth, renewable energy sources are abundant and emit little to no greenhouse gases or pollutants into the air.

They also benefit communities lacking access to reliable power sources. For populations without clean energy access, the lack of reliable power hinders education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

Many of the developing regions still rely heavily on polluting fossil fuels for their daily life. If current trends continue, by 2030, around 1.8 billion people will still use unsafe, unhealthy, and inefficient cooking systems, such as burning wood.

Sadly, the destruction of the planet has already accelerated due to climate change, man-made changes to nature, as well as crimes that disrupt biodiversity, such as deforestation, land-use change, intensified agriculture and livestock production, or the growing illegal wildlife trade.

Mother Earth is clearly urging a call to action – a need to shift to a more sustainable economy that works for both people and the planet. Protecting the planet is everyone’s responsibility.

Earth Day has led the world in educating and mobilizing the public to take action to address critically important environmental issues. We are global advocates for the health of the planet, calling for the protection of our air, oceans, soil, ecosystems, wildlife, and human health.

April 22, 2025, will mark the 55th anniversary of Earth Day. 192 countries and over one billion people around the globe are expected to participate, demonstrating the longstanding convening power of Earth Day to bring people from all walks of life to work together for a better future.

This year’s theme is ‘Our power, Our planet’, calling for everyone to support the tripling of renewable energy by 2030.

Renewable energy capacity in Iran

On April 17, Iran’s Energy Ministry announced that 15 newly constructed solar power plants with a combined capacity of 100 megawatts are ready for operation across the country. The 15 completed solar units are located across multiple provinces, including Isfahan (Naein, Kuhpayeh), Yazd (Khezrabad, Abarkouh), Razavi Khorasan (Chenaran 2 and 3, Kashmar, Bahariyeh), South Khorasan (Khusf), Kerman (Jiroft, Shahrbabak 2 and 3), Markazi (Mahallat), and Alborz (Hashtgerd, Eshtehard).

According to the ministry, 400 megawatts of new renewable energy capacity—equivalent to one-third of all capacity installed in previous years—have been added to the national grid during the first seven months of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration. With the upcoming launch of these new units, Iran’s total renewable energy capacity will rise to 500 megawatts.

