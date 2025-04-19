UNHCR releases strategy, vision account for Iran 2025-2027

TEHRAN –The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has released its vision for Iran by the end of 2027.

UNHCR vision is that by the end of 2027, “people in need of international protection enjoy a safe and inclusive environment where their fundamental rights are respected. They have access to different solutions and are empowered to contribute to the host country’s development. The most vulnerable people can access social protection services while efforts are also made to reduce statelessness.”

This overarching vision seeks to safeguard the rights of forcibly displaced and stateless people by responding rapidly and effectively to their needs, promoting their inclusion and self-reliance, empowering them to build their own futures, and pursuing sustainable solutions to displacement and statelessness-related challenges.

A key aspect of this vision is its alignment with global strategic directions for more predictable and equitable responsibility-sharing, recognizing that lasting solutions to refugee situations cannot be achieved without international cooperation.

It also complements existing frameworks aimed at addressing the Afghanistan situation, including the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees and the refugee response plan (RRP), which foster coordinated and sustainable approaches to long-term solutions.

Although the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework does not specifically refer to refugees, UNHCR’ s vision is compatible with its broader goals of sustainable development and inclusion.

In support of this vision and aligned with the RRP’s strategic priorities, UNHCR has identified five strategic priorities based on an assessment of the most urgent issues facing forcibly displaced and stateless people, as well as an evaluation of UNHCR’s capacity, opportunities, and lessons learned. Together, these priorities will guide UNHCR’ s efforts in 2025 to create a more inclusive and resilient future for people forced to flee in Iran (Islamic Republic of).

The Islamic Republic of Iran has generously hosted forcibly displaced people for more than 40 years, upholding refugee-inclusive policies and largely ensuring access to essential public services, particularly healthcare and education.

According to the information available to UNHCR, Iran hosts some 773,000 refugees with Amayesh (761,000 Afghans) and Hoviat cards (12,000 Iraqis), which grant foreign nationals temporary residence and provide holders with refugee protection.

UNHCR estimates that around 3.8 million forcibly displaced people of various documentation status reside in Iran (Islamic Republic of) in 2024, making it the largest refugee-hosting country in the world.

Looking ahead to 2025, UNHCR Iran will focus on five strategic priorities: maintaining asylum space and strengthening the protection environment; increasing support to enhance and maintain inclusive services, such as health, education and social protection; promoting the self-reliance of forcibly displaced and stateless people; expanding opportunities for creative and innovative solutions through resettlement and complementary pathways, including voluntary repatriation when the situation in Afghanistan is conducive for return; and reducing and preventing statelessness and protecting stateless people through context-specific advocacy and enhanced partnerships.

