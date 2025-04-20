Pavilion of Iran titled best in China intl. trade service fair

TEHRAN- With the unceasing efforts of Iranian experts and capable companies, Iran's pavilion won the title of "Best Exhibition Pavilion" at the 2024 China International Fair For Trade In Service (CIFTIS).

In a ceremony, the officials of the exhibition presented the best pavilion to the Iranian ambassador.

Undoubtedly, this achievement will be an effective step in introducing the capabilities of Iran's service sector to the dynamic Chinese market and strengthening the national brand in the global arena and a model for quality presence in future events.

The China International Fair For Trade In Service is one of the most prestigious exhibitions in China and the world in the field of services, which is organized annually.

The 2024 China International Fair For Trade In Service (CIFTIS) was held from September 12th to September 16th in China National Convention Center (CNNC) and Shougang Park in Beijing.

The signature comprehensive trade fair saw close to 1000 outcomes, including deals and investments, achieved across seven key categories, predominantly in the fields of construction, finance, and business services, according to the fair's organizing committee.‬

‪The five-day event saw the participation of 2,000 companies offline, and over 6,000 companies online.

