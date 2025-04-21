Govt. approves $7b in foreign investment

TEHRAN –Iranian government has approved $7 billion worth of foreign investment proposals during the first meeting of its Foreign Investment Board in the Iranian year 1404 (beginning March 2025), according to the Economy Ministry.

In its 291st session and the first of the new year, held on Sunday, April 20, the board reviewed 80 foreign investment requests spanning various economic sectors, including agriculture, renewable energy, automotive manufacturing, and tourism, IRNA reported.

The meeting was chaired by the deputy economy minister and head of the Organization for Investment, Economic, and Technical Assistance of Iran.

Representatives from the Planning and Budget Organization (PBO), Foreign Ministry, Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), Iran Chamber of Cooperatives (ICC), and relevant ministries and agencies—including Agriculture, Transport and Urban Development, Interior, Health, Industry and Trade, as well as the Free Zones Secretariat and the Securities and Exchange Organization—attended the session.

The proposals came from a diverse group of countries, including Oman, Germany, Canada, India, China, Russia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iranian expatriates.

