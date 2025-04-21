The curse of betraying Palestine won’t spare Arabs

BEIRUT — Since October 7, 2023, the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation has foiled the normalization plot heralded by the former Egyptian president, Muhammad Anwar Sadat.

Following the signing of the infamous Camp David Accords, Sadat stated, “The Jewish Israeli entity is an oasis of prosperity, security, civilization, democracy, and human rights, and the sole heir to the good values and principles of all contemporary humanity in the Middle East.”

At that time, normalization was intended to be presented as a positive investment and development of diplomatic, economic, and social relations with the occupying Israeli entity, and as an urgent necessity.

In addition, the Arab world, which is undoubtedly suffering from a deepening moral, humanitarian, religious, and political crisis, were misled and deceived into believing that laying down the resistance’s weapons had become a necessity for the Palestinians, first and foremost, to “coexist” with their Israeli “counterparts” under the delusion of “peace.”

Further, the infamous Oslo Peace Accords, signed by the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), brought nothing for the Palestinians but tragedies, annexation of lands, fragmentation, and the loss of further legitimate rights.

The Fatah (PLO) movement fell resoundingly into the trap of normalization and security coordination with the Israeli enemy, to the point of displacing millions of Palestinian refugees.

This has constituted a great betrayal to thousands of people who sacrificed their lives to free the Palestinian soil from the Israeli occupation given that Palestine is the land of Holy Quds, the first of the two Qiblas (direction of prayer), the third holiest site in Islam, and the place where the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) ascended to heaven.

Today, despite the unstoppable media coverage of the crimes of ethnic cleansing in Palestine, there is no response. The silence and indifference of officials and the public are shameful.

Unfortunately, many of the Arab peoples no longer care about the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the tragic brutality against Palestinian children and women, scenes that children scramble to get a small portion of food, etc.

While mosques, universities, schools, hospitals and clinics are being bombarded on a daily basis, anger and protest to these horrible acts are just limited to a few Arab countries.

Television channels, particularly in Persian Gulf Arab ones, which are unfortunately watched by millions of Arabs and Muslims, are busy broadcasting trivial and low matters.

These channels air vile soap operas while horrific acts are taking place in the Gaza Strip.

The destruction, devastation, starvation, and physical and ethnic cleansing, which have claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, mostly children and women, have all these horrific scenes failed to move the Arabs or their human conscience in the face of the brutal American-Israeli destruction machine.

While some people in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia take to the streets in angry protests against the crimes of the Zionist entity, most Arab countries are in deep sleep.

Only the people of Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq have taken honorable stands as they compete and strive to sacrifice for the sake of the resistance project.

Undoubtedly, the curse of Palestine’s betrayal will not spare the Arab peoples, even if it takes some time!