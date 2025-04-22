Israeli attacks burn 11 to death in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis

Al Jazeera correspondent on the ground in Gaza has sent an update on what happened in the enclave from midnight to this morning’s early hours:

Dozens of people have been killed in Israeli attacks.

At least 11 were burned to death inside their home in Khan Younis as fire broke out due to multiple air attacks.

Seven members of a family were also killed by an air raid on the home where they were sheltering in the western part of Gaza City.

Five people – a husband, his wife and three of their children – were killed in a tent in northern Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp.

Meanwhile, trucks and bulldozers employed to remove the rubble were destroyed as Israeli air raids hit Jabalia municipality’s garage.

Many families remain trapped in the north of Rafah as the Israeli army has prevented Red Cross vehicles from reaching areas to help evacuate families.

And throughout the night, loud explosions could be heard due to the systematic demolition of homes in the eastern part of Gaza City.