Mashhad to host investment expo aimed at boosting industrial financing

TEHRAN – The International Exhibition of Exchange, Banking, Insurance, Privatization, and Investment Opportunities will be held from May 21 to 24 at the permanent fairground in Mashhad, providing what organizers say is a valuable platform for financing production and attracting investment.

According to the head of the Securities and Exchange Information and Education Company, Hassan Mohammadi, the decision to host the event in Mashhad is in line with the government’s decentralization agenda for nationwide programs.

He added that similar exhibitions will be organized in other provinces in the future, using various formats to expand outreach and foster regional economic engagement.

EF/MA