Tabiat learn fate in FIBA WASL Final 8 2025

TEHRAN - The FIBA Regional Office-Asia has confirmed the groupings for the FIBA West Asia Super League (WASL) Final 8 2025 following an online draw conducted on Tuesday, April 22.

A video conference attended by representatives of all participating ball clubs was held as the May 10-18 showpiece, to be played at the Stade Nouhad Noufal in Zouk Mikael, is starting to take shape.

Al Riyadi are coming in as the reigning FIBA WASL champions, looking to secure a back-to-back after completing an unprecedented 'three-peat' in the FIBA WASL-West Asia League just recently.

Al Riyadi, who are also the defending Basketball Champions League Asia (BCL Asia) champions, will be representing the Sub-Zone League in the Final 8 together with Tabiat Basketball and Sagesse SC.

The FIBA WASL-Gulf League, on the other hand, will consist of new champions Shabab Al Ahli along with Ittihad Club and Al Qadsia SC, both of which were among the competition's newcomers this season.

These six teams will be joined by BC Astana and Tamil Nadu, representatives of CABA and SABA, respectively.

Following the single round-robin group stage, the top two teams from each group will progress to the Semi-Finals, while the third and fourth-placed teams will be eliminated from further contention.

Subsequently, the winners of the Semi-Finals will advance to the Final to vie for the championship, with the losing sides set to meet in the Third-Place Game as all gamedays will feature double-headers.

The two finalists will earn a spot in the BCL Asia 2025, the highest club competition in the continent.

Source: FIBA